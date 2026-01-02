Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.2850. 170,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,302,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTRE. Citigroup upgraded Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wedbush set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortrea from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Fortrea

Fortrea Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $701.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.43 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 36.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortrea

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTRE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortrea by 494.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,842 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fortrea by 1,625.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after buying an additional 3,296,461 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,579,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 2nd quarter worth $5,087,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 28.6% in the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 4,474,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,785,000 after acquiring an additional 994,000 shares during the period.

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea, Inc is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides integrated solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Established as a spin-off from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Pharma Services business in October 2023, Fortrea leverages a legacy of scientific expertise and manufacturing scale to support drug development from early-stage research through commercial production. The company’s comprehensive offerings address the complex needs of both small-molecule and biologics programs, making it a single source for clients seeking to accelerate timelines and manage costs.

Fortrea’s core services encompass analytical and formulation development, process optimization, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.