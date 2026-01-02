Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.2850. 170,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,302,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTRE. Citigroup upgraded Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wedbush set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortrea from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.
Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $701.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.43 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 36.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTRE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortrea by 494.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,842 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fortrea by 1,625.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after buying an additional 3,296,461 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,579,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 2nd quarter worth $5,087,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 28.6% in the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 4,474,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,785,000 after acquiring an additional 994,000 shares during the period.
Fortrea, Inc is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides integrated solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Established as a spin-off from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Pharma Services business in October 2023, Fortrea leverages a legacy of scientific expertise and manufacturing scale to support drug development from early-stage research through commercial production. The company’s comprehensive offerings address the complex needs of both small-molecule and biologics programs, making it a single source for clients seeking to accelerate timelines and manage costs.
Fortrea’s core services encompass analytical and formulation development, process optimization, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging services.
