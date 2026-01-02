Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Here’s Why

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.14 and last traded at $31.8160. 150,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,430,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, September 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Braze and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Braze had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 16.85%.The company had revenue of $190.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Braze’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 9,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $260,778.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 195,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,203,244.88. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 26,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $711,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 694,746 shares in the company, valued at $18,508,033.44. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 69,923 shares of company stock worth $1,917,418 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Braze by 821.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Braze by 58.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Braze by 35.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company (NASDAQ: BRZE) that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze’s platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

