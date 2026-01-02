Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 5,482 shares.The stock last traded at $51.38 and had previously closed at $50.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYAX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nayax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nayax from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Nayax from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research cut Nayax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nayax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Nayax Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.47 and a beta of 0.14.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.51 million. Nayax had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYAX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nayax by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nayax during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nayax by 920.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

