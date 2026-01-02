LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Trading Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.92 and last traded at $27.5090. 47,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 489,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

LiveRamp Trading Down 6.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 5.15%.The firm had revenue of $199.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 18.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company’s core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp’s platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.

The company offers a suite of products designed to support every stage of the data lifecycle.

