Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Price Up 9.7% – Should You Buy?

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.5680. 2,984,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 13,927,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.12.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($2.46). The business had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell Monoki Stidolph sold 29,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $460,784.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,123,273 shares in the company, valued at $32,613,473.28. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marian Walters sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 135,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,630.54. This represents a 26.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 816,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,262,335 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company’s core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

