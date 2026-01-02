iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 500,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 523,171 shares.The stock last traded at $54.5860 and had previously closed at $53.91.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 40,867 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 66,186.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 43,683 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Spanish equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

