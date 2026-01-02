WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $15.46. WhiteFiber shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 223,928 shares trading hands.

WYFI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on WhiteFiber from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen cut WhiteFiber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on WhiteFiber in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $37.00 price target on WhiteFiber in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

The company has a market cap of $638.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52.

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.18 million. WhiteFiber's revenue was up 64.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteFiber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,645,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth $9,105,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of WhiteFiber in the third quarter worth $8,382,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber in the third quarter valued at $6,778,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber in the third quarter valued at $6,563,000.

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.

