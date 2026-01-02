Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Lenovo Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.69, but opened at $24.88. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 6,567 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Lenovo Group Stock Up 3.6%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lenovo Group Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group is a multinational technology company known primarily for the design, manufacture and sale of personal computers, servers, storage and smart devices. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial PCs (notable brands include ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga and Legion), workstations, enterprise-class ThinkSystem servers and storage, as well as tablets, smartphones (notably through its Motorola Mobility acquisition), smart home devices and related software. Lenovo also provides IT services and solutions, including systems integration, managed services and lifecycle support for enterprise customers.

The company traces its origins to 1984 when it was founded in Beijing as Legend by Liu Chuanzhi; it later adopted the Lenovo name and expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions.

