Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.04 and last traded at $27.0850, with a volume of 14806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

Several research firms have commented on MMI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus & Millichap has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $193.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $183.10 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 316.2% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 769.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) is a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm focused on investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971 by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap, the company has grown to specialize in the marketing of multifamily, retail, office, industrial, hospitality and other commercial property types. Through an extensive network of investment specialists, Marcus & Millichap connects property owners and investors with tailored transactions across a range of asset classes.

The firm offers comprehensive capital markets solutions, including debt and equity placement, structured finance, and customized financing programs.

