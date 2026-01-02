Hemnet Group (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hemnet Group AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.83, but opened at $18.03. Hemnet Group shares last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hemnet Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hemnet Group Stock Down 5.8%

About Hemnet Group

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76.

Hemnet Group AB (OTCMKTS: HMNTY) is a leading digital real estate marketplace based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company operates Sweden’s largest property portal, offering homebuyers, sellers and real estate agents a centralized platform for residential property listings. Through its website and mobile applications, Hemnet facilitates the search for homes for sale and rent, providing detailed property descriptions, high-resolution images and interactive maps to help users make informed decisions.

Since its founding in 1998, Hemnet has expanded its services beyond basic listings to include market analysis tools, pricing estimates and trend reports that offer insights into regional property values and sales activity.

