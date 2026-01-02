First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 83,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the previous session’s volume of 20,864 shares.The stock last traded at $206.9980 and had previously closed at $206.52.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Trading Up 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 913,142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 15,324,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,314,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322,535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,680,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 115,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

