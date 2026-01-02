PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

PepGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.6560, with a volume of 642534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on PepGen from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of PepGen from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of PepGen from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PepGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PepGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepGen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

PepGen Stock Up 9.8%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. The company has a market cap of $491.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.91.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Analysts predict that PepGen, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PepGen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEPG. Rangeley Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepGen by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in PepGen during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepGen Company Profile

PepGen, Inc (NASDAQ: PEPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in San Diego, California. The company is developing precision gene editing therapies to address rare genetic diseases by combining advanced prime editing modalities with proprietary delivery technologies. PepGen’s platform is designed to achieve targeted and durable correction of disease-causing mutations in vivo, with the goal of providing long-lasting therapeutic benefit after a single administration.

The company’s lead development programs include PPG-001 for mucopolysaccharidosis type II (Hunter syndrome) and PPG-002 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I (Hurler syndrome).

