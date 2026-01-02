WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 49,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 30,825 shares.The stock last traded at $56.4950 and had previously closed at $56.93.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $638.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EES. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 432.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 675.9% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 179.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market. The Index consists of the companies in the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Earnings Index after the 500 largest companies have been removed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.