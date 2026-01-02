GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$58.40 and last traded at C$58.51, with a volume of 20509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$58.96.

GFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.75. The company has a market cap of C$20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GFL Environmental had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.55%.The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.6870788 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste. Its infrastructure and soil remediation business line provides remediation of contaminated soils and complementary services, including civil, demolition, excavation, and shoring services.

