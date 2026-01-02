BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $52.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BILL from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.54. 1,377,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,626. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -191.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.32. BILL has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. BILL had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 0.79%.The business had revenue of $395.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $56,557.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,812 shares in the company, valued at $553,898.76. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of BILL by 972.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in BILL by 85.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in BILL by 283.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 102.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in BILL in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

