Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $185.00. BNP Paribas Exane currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nucor traded as high as $168.70 and last traded at $168.9440, with a volume of 385488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.11.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.73.

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $1,049,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,914. This trade represents a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $303,594.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,174 shares in the company, valued at $13,364,533.18. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 25,995 shares of company stock worth $3,990,634 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 6.6% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 121,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 70,581 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,225,000. Finally, Busey Bank boosted its position in Nucor by 40.1% in the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 111,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.Nucor’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor’s operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value?added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

