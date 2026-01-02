Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Liquidia Put Options (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 15,696 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 56% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,031 put options.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

In other Liquidia news, insider Scott Moomaw sold 831 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $26,749.89. Following the transaction, the insider owned 154,506 shares in the company, valued at $4,973,548.14. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $34,507.68. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 577,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,582,900.72. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 169,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,450 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Liquidia by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Stock Down 10.5%

Shares of Liquidia stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $54.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.86 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 296.78% and a negative net margin of 176.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1106.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LQDA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Liquidia from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LQDA

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.