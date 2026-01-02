Bank of America Cuts Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $58.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 151.68% from the company’s previous close.

RARE has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

RARE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,695. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.16.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.58). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 91.95% and a negative return on equity of 414.17%. The firm had revenue of $159.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $250,252.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 98,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,132.77. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,108 shares of company stock valued at $365,262. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,061.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.