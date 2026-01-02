Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.23 and last traded at $39.1490, with a volume of 34695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Battery Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the second quarter valued at $87,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

