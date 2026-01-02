Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$120.17 and last traded at C$117.78, with a volume of 99567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$117.35.

ATZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Aritzia from C$110.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$95.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$108.92.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$107.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$812.05 million for the quarter. Aritzia had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 15.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current year.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

