Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Tokyo Electron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $114.65 and last traded at $113.7620, with a volume of 175497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.10.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tokyo Electron has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.96. The stock has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.88.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 28.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Tokyo Electron Ltd. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) is a Japan-based manufacturer of equipment and services for the semiconductor and flat-panel display industries. The company develops, produces and sells a broad range of wafer fabrication tools used across front-end and back-end semiconductor processes, including equipment for etch, deposition, thermal processing, wafer cleaning and inspection, as well as production systems for advanced packaging and assembly. In addition to semiconductor tools, Tokyo Electron supplies production equipment and process solutions for flat-panel displays and related display technologies.

Beyond capital equipment, Tokyo Electron provides lifecycle services such as installation, maintenance, spare parts, process support and software solutions aimed at maximizing tool uptime and process yield.

