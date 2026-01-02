Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Trading 7.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 115,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 103,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Copper Fox Metals Stock Up 15.7%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$465.85 million, a PE ratio of -747.92 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copper Fox Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in the Liard Mining District of British Columbia; Van Dyke, an advanced stage in-situ copper recovery project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona; Sombrero Butte project located in the northeast of Tucson, Arizona; and Mineral Mountain copper project, which is located in Florence, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Fox Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Fox Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.