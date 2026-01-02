Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $639.00 and last traded at $639.82. Approximately 173,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,626,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $662.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuit from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $659.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $696.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.81%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $741,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. This represents a 84.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total transaction of $50,507,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,669,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,067,953.12. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,727 shares of company stock worth $227,083,400. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 111.8% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

