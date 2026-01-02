Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.2450. 4,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 207,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FBYD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Falcon’s Beyond Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -120.67 and a beta of -1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 10.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 434.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 357,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 8,008.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

