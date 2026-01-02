SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Up 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.42 and last traded at $31.0250. 736,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,655,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

Several research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.45.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 352.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

