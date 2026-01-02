NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Stock Price Up 8.3% – Still a Buy?

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.9590. 743,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,879,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXE shares. Zacks Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXE

NexGen Energy Trading Up 9.5%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.43.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 287,500.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Rook I project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company’s primary activities include resource delineation, feasibility studies, and permitting for its high-grade Arrow deposit, one of the largest undeveloped uranium discoveries in the region. NexGen’s technical team employs advanced drilling, geophysical and geochemical techniques to expand and define its resource base, with the aim of delivering a robust, low-cost supply of uranium to global nuclear power markets.

The Rook I project sits within one of the world’s most prolific uranium districts, offering excellent infrastructure access, a skilled local workforce and a supportive regulatory regime.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.