iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 15,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 25,862 shares.The stock last traded at $121.0350 and had previously closed at $121.54.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $636.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6,907.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 124,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after buying an additional 122,613 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 103.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index. The Index includes major banks, diversified financial companies, insurance companies, real estate companies, savings and loan associations, and securities brokers.

