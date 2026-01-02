Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 468,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 808,547 shares.The stock last traded at $17.9030 and had previously closed at $19.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCSG

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.20%.The company had revenue of $464.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 34,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 140,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 940.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 318,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 287,878 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HCSG) is a leading provider of support services to healthcare facilities across the United States. The company specializes in environmental services, including housekeeping and sanitation, as well as linen and laundry management. In addition, Healthcare Services Group offers dietary and nutrition services, catering to hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and other long-term care providers.

Founded as a family-owned business in the late 1970s, the company completed its initial public offering in 1997.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.