Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading 8.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.9930. Approximately 74,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 501,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 9.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $662.23 million, a PE ratio of -100.30 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 11.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $154,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,579.44. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fariba Danesh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $223,110.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,643 shares in the company, valued at $412,579.97. This trade represents a 35.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 3,448.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company’s product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

