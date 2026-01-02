Denison Mine (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Up 10.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) traded up 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.9450. 3,041,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 36,275,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Separately, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mine by 65.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Denison Mine by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 954,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Denison Mine by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 240,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Denison Mine by 50.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Denison Mine by 77.5% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 15,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company’s core business is the discovery, evaluation and advancement of high-grade uranium projects that can supply fuel for the global nuclear power industry.

Denison’s flagship asset is the 66.9%-owned Wheeler River Project, one of the largest undeveloped high-grade uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin. In addition to Wheeler River, Denison holds interests in several other exploration properties across northern Saskatchewan and maintains a strategic partnership in the McClean Lake uranium mill, providing it with downstream processing capabilities for future production.

Founded in 1974, Denison Mines has accumulated decades of geological expertise in one of the world’s most prolific uranium districts.

