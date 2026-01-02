NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading 9.5% Higher – What’s Next?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shot up 9.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $15.5170. Approximately 2,209,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 21,748,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMR. Wall Street Zen downgraded NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.50 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NuScale Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $35.18.

NuScale Power Stock Up 9.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.12.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.74). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 594.63% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. NuScale Power’s quarterly revenue was up 1635.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NuScale Power news, Director Corp Fluor sold 854,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $36,219,539.53. Following the transaction, the director owned 908,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,540,554.01. This trade represents a 48.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,094.11. This trade represents a 46.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,802,794 shares of company stock worth $73,978,047. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

