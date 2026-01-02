ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Trading Up 8.5% – Here’s Why

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $655.0440 and last traded at $654.7350. Approximately 628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $603.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of ASM International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rothschild Redb cut shares of ASM International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $603.21 and its 200 day moving average is $575.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.87.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $932.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. ASM International had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, research analysts predict that ASM International NV will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASM International (OTCMKTS: ASMIY) is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM’s product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

