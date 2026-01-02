Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 133,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 179,016 shares.The stock last traded at $20.82 and had previously closed at $20.83.

Angel Oak Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91.

Get Angel Oak Income ETF alerts:

Angel Oak Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Income ETF

About Angel Oak Income ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,906,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,778,000 after buying an additional 615,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Angel Oak Income ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 560,571 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,274,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,983,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,455,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage. Securities could be of any credit quality or maturity. CARY was launched on Nov 7, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.