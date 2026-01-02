Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 133,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 179,016 shares.The stock last traded at $20.82 and had previously closed at $20.83.
Angel Oak Income ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91.
Angel Oak Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Income ETF
About Angel Oak Income ETF
The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage. Securities could be of any credit quality or maturity. CARY was launched on Nov 7, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Angel Oak Income ETF
- A month before the crash
- Buy this $2 Gold Stock Before January 1, 2026
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- Do not delete, read immediately
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.