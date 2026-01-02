GTN (ASX:GTN) Insider Purchases 56,583 Shares

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Coleman purchased 56,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of A$16,918.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $105.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.30.

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platform that supply traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. It offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies. GTN Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

