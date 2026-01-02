GTN (ASX:GTN) Insider Purchases 56,583 Shares

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Coleman purchased 56,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of A$16,918.32.
GTN Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $105.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.30.
GTN Company Profile
