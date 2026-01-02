Anthony Clark Buys 1,500 Shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (NYSE:AEF) Stock

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Clark acquired 1,500 shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,800. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:AEF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 40,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,891. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund
About Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (NYSE:AEF) is a closed?end investment company that seeks to provide investors with a combination of current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in dividend-paying equities of companies located in emerging market countries. The fund offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of stocks across Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, targeting firms with strong cash flow characteristics and sustainable payout policies.
The investment process combines bottom-up fundamental research with a disciplined focus on income generation.
