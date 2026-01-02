Anthony Clark Buys 1,500 Shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (NYSE:AEF) Stock

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Clark acquired 1,500 shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,800. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:AEF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 40,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,891. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

About Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEF. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 993,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 702,576 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC now owns 591,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 101,299 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 80,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 323,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 140,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 30,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (NYSE:AEF) is a closed?end investment company that seeks to provide investors with a combination of current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in dividend-paying equities of companies located in emerging market countries. The fund offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of stocks across Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, targeting firms with strong cash flow characteristics and sustainable payout policies.

The investment process combines bottom-up fundamental research with a disciplined focus on income generation.

