Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 26,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 23,327 shares.The stock last traded at $14.57 and had previously closed at $14.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.

Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.

