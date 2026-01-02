Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.85, but opened at $29.19. Neptune Insurance shares last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 818 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NP. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Neptune Insurance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Neptune Insurance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Neptune Insurance in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Neptune Insurance from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Neptune Insurance Stock Down 5.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Neptune Insurance had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 2.53%.The business had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million.

Institutional Trading of Neptune Insurance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Neptune Insurance during the third quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neptune Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,200,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neptune Insurance

Our mission is to create a smarter, more resilient insurance platform powered by AI, data science, and technology, enabling insurers to deploy capacity with confidence and delivering instant access to coverage for policyholders and agents. Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven managing general agent that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding. We offer a range of easy-to-purchase residential and commercial insurance products — including primary flood insurance, excess flood insurance, and parametric earthquake insurance — distributed through a nationwide network of agencies.

