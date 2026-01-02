Vor Biopharma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VOR)

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 4,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 196% compared to the average volume of 1,411 put options.

Vor Biopharma Stock Down 8.3%

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. 528,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.70. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $65.80.

In related news, major shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 11,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $349,060.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,167,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,625.45. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $617,424.48. Following the sale, the director owned 779,652 shares in the company, valued at $19,584,858.24. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,633,048 shares of company stock valued at $47,870,676 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOR. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 679.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 497.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

VOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Baird R W raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company’s proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient’s immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

