Williams-Sonoma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,325 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 144% compared to the average daily volume of 954 put options.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $9.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.85. The stock had a trading volume of 519,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,783. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.03 and a 200-day moving average of $186.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 53.10%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 17,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.51, for a total transaction of $3,184,439.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 859,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,355,798.88. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 153.7% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 816,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,029,000 after buying an additional 60,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 44.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,256,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,317,000 after acquiring an additional 389,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 918.6% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams?Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi?brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher?end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

