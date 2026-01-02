ProShares Short QQQ Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 5,303 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 873% compared to the typical volume of 545 put options.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short QQQ

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 2,358.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 146.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $220,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Up 0.4%

PSQ stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,649. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index. ProShares Short QQQ will not directly sell short the equity securities of issuers contained in the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.