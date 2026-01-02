Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 74,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 81,275 shares.The stock last traded at $22.0810 and had previously closed at $22.02.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.73.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a $0.1292 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Company Profile
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
Featured Stories
