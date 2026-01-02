Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 74,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 81,275 shares.The stock last traded at $22.0810 and had previously closed at $22.02.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a $0.1292 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $633,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 47,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF during the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $287,000.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

