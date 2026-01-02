Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $96.87, but opened at $94.65. Ryman Hospitality Properties shares last traded at $94.14, with a volume of 1,485 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.56.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $592.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $828,794.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 888,010 shares in the company, valued at $81,839,001.60. The trade was a 1.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 283.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.7% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 240.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 492.9% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group?oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long?term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman’s flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.