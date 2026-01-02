Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $4.68. Granite Ridge Resources shares last traded at $4.6150, with a volume of 6,418 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRNT shares. Zacks Research lowered Granite Ridge Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Down 1.6%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $607.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $150.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Ridge Resources

In other news, Director John Mccartney purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 113,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,995.42. The trade was a 4.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk Lazarine acquired 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,051,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,228,425.09. The trade was a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 42,062 shares of company stock worth $218,808 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 2,398.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

