Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday. Approximately 106,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session's volume of 133,158 shares.The stock last traded at $48.6410 and had previously closed at $48.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 2.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.57. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 103.04%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 2,889 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $136,071.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,628.20. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 19.7% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 122,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a holding company primarily focused on investments in broadband businesses, most notably a significant equity interest in Charter Communications, Inc As a shareholder of Charter’s Class A common stock, Liberty Broadband benefits from the growth and operational performance of one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States. The company does not operate consumer services directly but instead seeks to enhance shareholder value through its strategic stake and board representation in Charter.

In addition to its Charter position, Liberty Broadband holds an ownership interest in GCI Liberty, Inc, a holding company with interests in an Alaskan telecommunications provider and other media assets.

See Also

