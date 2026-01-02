Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,777,078 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 647,605 shares.The stock last traded at $4.64 and had previously closed at $4.17.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Diginex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGNX. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diginex during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Diginex by 625.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Diginex during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diginex during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) is a digital asset financial services and solutions provider catering to institutional clients and professional investors. The company offers end-to-end trading, custody, banking and advisory services across a range of digital assets. Through its proprietary platform, Diginex delivers secure and compliant market access, enabling clients to trade, hold and transact cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets with institutional-grade infrastructures.

Key offerings include the EQUOS digital asset exchange, which provides spot and derivatives trading, as well as a suite of custody and settlement solutions designed to meet stringent regulatory requirements.

