SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.84 and last traded at $32.8050, with a volume of 10281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.
SEI Select International Equity ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a market cap of $806.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.88.
SEI Select International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.1091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%.
About SEI Select International Equity ETF
The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers. SEIE was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by SEI.
