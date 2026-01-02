SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.84 and last traded at $32.8050, with a volume of 10281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a market cap of $806.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.88.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.1091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%.

Institutional Trading of SEI Select International Equity ETF

About SEI Select International Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF by 947.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF by 1,631.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers. SEIE was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by SEI.

