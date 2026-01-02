Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.4650, with a volume of 12203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,044,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,730,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,247,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,546 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,206,000. Finally, Berman McAleer LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,822,000.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

