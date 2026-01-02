AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) vs. NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Financial Contrast

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) and NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

AdvanSix has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewMarket has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Dividends

AdvanSix pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. NewMarket pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. AdvanSix pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NewMarket pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AdvanSix has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and NewMarket has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdvanSix $1.52 billion 0.31 $44.15 million $1.92 9.14 NewMarket $2.79 billion 2.34 $462.41 million $47.33 14.63

This table compares AdvanSix and NewMarket”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NewMarket has higher revenue and earnings than AdvanSix. AdvanSix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NewMarket, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of AdvanSix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of NewMarket shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of AdvanSix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of NewMarket shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AdvanSix and NewMarket’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdvanSix 3.52% 7.14% 3.50% NewMarket 16.33% 28.53% 14.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AdvanSix and NewMarket, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdvanSix 1 0 1 0 2.00 NewMarket 0 0 1 0 3.00

AdvanSix presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.99%. Given AdvanSix’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AdvanSix is more favorable than NewMarket.

Summary

NewMarket beats AdvanSix on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdvanSix

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. It offers its products under the Aegis, Capran, Sulf-N, Nadone, Naxol, and EZ-Blox brands. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About NewMarket

(Get Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils. It also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers, and individual customers. In addition, the company engages in the marketing of antiknock compounds, as well as contracted manufacturing and services activities; and owns and manages a real property in Virginia. It operates in North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.