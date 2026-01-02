Head-To-Head Review: XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) and Boeing (NYSE:BA)

XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) and Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares XTI Aerospace and Boeing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTI Aerospace -1,326.49% -580.83% -181.11% Boeing -12.31% N/A -7.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of XTI Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Boeing shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of XTI Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Boeing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

XTI Aerospace has a beta of 5.29, indicating that its share price is 429% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boeing has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for XTI Aerospace and Boeing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XTI Aerospace 1 0 0 1 2.50 Boeing 5 3 16 3 2.63

Boeing has a consensus price target of $234.92, suggesting a potential upside of 7.33%. Given Boeing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boeing is more favorable than XTI Aerospace.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XTI Aerospace and Boeing”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTI Aerospace $3.20 million 13.29 -$35.60 million ($7.34) -0.18 Boeing $66.52 billion 2.50 -$11.82 billion ($13.68) -16.00

XTI Aerospace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boeing. Boeing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XTI Aerospace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boeing beats XTI Aerospace on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aerospace, Inc. engages in the provision of aircraft manufacturing. It primarily focuses on the light and mid-size business aircraft market. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as provides fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

