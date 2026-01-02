Shineco (SISI) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) is one of 248 publicly-traded companies in the “MED – DRUGS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Shineco to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shineco and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco $9.60 million -$22.45 million 0.00 Shineco Competitors $1.12 billion $62.24 million 2.65

Shineco’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Shineco. Shineco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

4.1% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “MED – DRUGS” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Shineco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “MED – DRUGS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Shineco and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco -380.55% -79.89% -33.01% Shineco Competitors -21,906.47% -159.92% -16.21%

Volatility and Risk

Shineco has a beta of -1.32, meaning that its share price is 232% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shineco’s rivals have a beta of -0.56, meaning that their average share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Shineco and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shineco 1 0 0 0 1.00 Shineco Competitors 2428 3840 9914 415 2.50

As a group, “MED – DRUGS” companies have a potential upside of 64.80%. Given Shineco’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shineco has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Shineco rivals beat Shineco on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc., through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

