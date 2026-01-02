Shineco (SISI) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) is one of 248 publicly-traded companies in the “MED – DRUGS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Shineco to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Shineco and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Shineco
|$9.60 million
|-$22.45 million
|0.00
|Shineco Competitors
|$1.12 billion
|$62.24 million
|2.65
Shineco’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Shineco. Shineco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Shineco and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Shineco
|-380.55%
|-79.89%
|-33.01%
|Shineco Competitors
|-21,906.47%
|-159.92%
|-16.21%
Volatility and Risk
Shineco has a beta of -1.32, meaning that its share price is 232% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shineco’s rivals have a beta of -0.56, meaning that their average share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Shineco and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Shineco
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Shineco Competitors
|2428
|3840
|9914
|415
|2.50
As a group, “MED – DRUGS” companies have a potential upside of 64.80%. Given Shineco’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shineco has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
Shineco rivals beat Shineco on 11 of the 13 factors compared.
About Shineco
Shineco, Inc., through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
